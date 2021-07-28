Kyndryl Names David Wyshner As Chief Financial Officer

ARMONK, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of David Wyshner as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

"Kyndryl's goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their business ambitions, and that starts with financial discipline and an operating vision," said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl's chief executive officer. "David Wyshner is an experienced global leader with significant expertise in spin-offs and acquisitions and in building a solid financial model for growth. I am delighted David will direct our financial strategy and investments to advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers."

Mr. Wyshner comes to Kyndryl from XPO Logistics, where he led the global finance organization for the Fortune 200 global transportation and contract logistics company that manages supply chains for 50,000 customers worldwide.

Earlier, as CFO of Wyndham Worldwide, Mr. Wyshner led the company's separation into one privately acquired business and two public companies, and spearheaded the acquisition of La Quinta Holdings; after the spin-off, he served as CFO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. He has also served as president and CFO of Avis Budget Group. Mr. Wyshner holds a master's degree in finance and accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Yale University.

"I'm excited to be joining a new global company that will change the technology services industry," Mr. Wyshner said. "I am eager to put my experience in executing spin-offs to use to help Kyndryl and its 90,000-person workforce be at the heart of progress for our customers."

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

