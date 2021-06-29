Kyocera and Ricoh form partnership to boost award-winning inkjet portfolios with the TASKalfa Pro 15000c

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and EXTON, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. and Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a partnership to bring Kyocera's landmark TASKalfa Pro 15000c production inkjet device into Ricoh's award-winning portfolio. The press will be available to Ricoh direct customers.

The move is the latest investment from both companies as they aim to help transactional and direct mail customers increase profitability by aligning applications to the right press. This right-sized sheet-fed inkjet press delivers productivity at an affordable price point, as a companion device to existing continuous-feed inkjet and toner devices customers currently have in their shop.

"At Kyocera we pride ourselves on helping define the future for our customers and delivering tools for them to succeed. That's precisely why the TASKalfa Pro 15000c was engineered from the ground up with ease-of-use top of mind," said José Estébanez, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.

"Through this partnership with Ricoh, customers will benefit from the long-standing legacies each company has in inkjet innovation and our commitment to customers," continued Estébanez. "Since we launched the TASKalfa Pro 15000c, we've already had superb feedback on how the device exceeds expectations. This partnership will help more customers to see what the device has to offer. We're excited about the possibilities."

"Ricoh is committed to helping our customers achieve growth and innovation in areas that are hyper-relevant to their unique business needs. We strive to always find ways for customers to achieve more as quickly as possible, and by further combining our technology innovations we're able to enhance their teams' experiences even more," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Marketing and Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc.

"This will be the most effective and efficient route to success for printers," Poulin added. "In addition, with Ricoh's rich Professional Services portfolio, proven software solutions, and with service being conducted by their Ricoh specialist, our customers can implement an end-to-end solution that is fully supported by the Ricoh team."

The Kyocera TASKalfa Pro 15000c delivers high-speed printing with versatility and reliability as its centerpieces. It is a cost-efficient press ideal for shorter runs and made to be easy to use. With it, printers can offer more applications to their customers thanks to its wide range of media handling, including uncoated media, and accurate image quality.

The device has already received a series of accolades, including the Best Color SRA3 Award from the European Digital Press Association, while the print head was awarded the 70th Industrial Technology Award by the Osaka Industrial Research Association for its innovative solution to maintenance and cleaning of the element. The award-winning Kyocera TASKalfa Pro 15000c aligns with Ricoh's expansive list of recognitions for its inkjet portfolio including the prestigious InterTech Technology Awards and recognition as a worldwide leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet Press 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment"1

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c can produce direct mail and catalogs on a variety of standard paper sizes up to 13" x 19.2" and weights up to 360gsm. For applications that require longer sheets up to 48", there's an Oversize Media Tray as well. Producing up to one million images per month, the TASKalfa Pro 15000c brings impressive levels of productivity, all at a low price point.

For more information, visit Kyocera Document Solutions America and Ricoh. Follow along with Ricoh on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn with #ImagineWithInkjet.

1"IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet Press 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment", doc #US45705519, December 2019, https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US45705519

About KYOCERA Document Solutions America, Inc.

Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a customer first culture, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, Kyocera Corporation's consolidated sales revenue totaled $13.8 billion. Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine's 2021 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and appears on The Wall Street Journal's latest list of "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies."

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

