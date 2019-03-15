KYOTO STEAM -- International Arts x Science Festival -- Prologue to Be Held in Late March, 2019

KYOTO, Japan, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOTO STEAM -- International Arts x Science Festival is a novel form of international art and culture event, which aims to explore new possibilities of culture through the collaboration of arts and science and technology. As a project ahead of this, a prologue to KYOTO STEAM - International Arts x Science Festival - will be held in March in the ancient capital of Kyoto.

Date: March 21 - 24, 30 and 31 Venue: ROHM Theatre Kyoto, Kyoto City Zoo and UNESCO World Heritage Site Nijo Castle (Nijo-jo) Organizer: Executive Committee of KYOTO STEAM - International Arts x Science Festival

KYOTO STEAM - International Arts x Science Festival -- will be held in spring 2020.

Program:

- STEAM THINKING -- Art to Create the Future -- Challenge from Kyoto/Art Competition Preview & Talk Session

The international art competition encourages art and technology collaboration between artists and Kyoto-based enterprises. For its preview, Taro Suzuki, a media artist, is commissioned to create a concept art work. A talk session will also be held in conjunction with the preview.

- Traditional Art x New Technology in Noh Daie -- the Graceful Tengu

This performance encourages a new method of experiencing the Noh performance, which simultaneously generates CG images of background scenes on monitors, through which the audience can enjoy the high-technology presentation together with the Noh performance.

Others:

Classical Literature x Traditional Art x Media Art Shin-Sarugakuki --Revision -- Prologue - Creation Program has started!

Art x Science in Kyoto City Zoo -- What do chimpanzees feel in arts?

Dumb-Type New Project Work in Progress 2019

Interactive Media Art Program "Touchable Earth"

Art x Food Market

For further details of the programs, visit the KYOTO STEAM official website: kyoto-steam.com/en/

Captions:

Photo1: WATER LOGO Atelier OMOYA+NIPPON DESIGN CENTER by Taro Suzuki https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105421/201903144243/_prw_PI1lg_dMw19vws.jpeg

Photo2: Noh "Daie"

Photo courtesy of Katayama-ke Nohgaku Kyomai Hozon Zaidan (the Katayama family foundation for the preservation of Noh and traditional Kyoto dance) https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105421/201903144243/_prw_PI2lg_Wj460VLQ.jpeg

