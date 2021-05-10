Kyrie Irving Launches Business Advisory Firm To Support Underrepresented Businesses

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyrie Irving and KAI Family Enterprise today announced the organization of KAI Eleven Consulting, LLC (KAI 11 Consulting), a business consulting firm created to help underrepresented entrepreneurs across a multitude of industries. KAI 11 Consulting provides programs and mentoring that give business owners and personnel access to seasoned development coaches, area managers, and growth groups that offer roadmaps to scaling and cultivating efficiencies. In addition, KAI 11 Consulting is partnering with Michael Loeb, Bonin Bough, and Marcus Glover Co-Founders of Lockstep Ventures, to provide resources that lessen the financial gap divide in various communities.

KAI 11 Consulting is not a traditional consulting firm. By focusing on community and impact, its goal is to disrupt financial norms, build sustainable businesses, and support those seeking resources to advance. It is known that traditional business growth opportunities have disproportionately excluded minorities, tremendously limiting access and creating mistrust. Prioritizing inclusiveness, KAI 11 Consulting's business model seeks to provide a more equitable process that eliminates systemic barriers to entry.

"We must give our people the proper resources and stewardship for them to win beyond traditional investment vehicles," said Founder, Kyrie Irving. "This is not only essential to closing the wealth gap, but it also fosters a more unified, empowered, and liberated society."

In its first collaboration with Lockstep Ventures, KAI 11 Consulting linked with Fleeting, an Atlanta-based black-owned commercial fleet management and services company. This partnership provides additional resources that will aid in growing Fleeting's social impact arm dedicated to hiring and training marginalized communities including women and formerly incarcerated individuals. Led by Marcus Glover, Lockstep Ventures officially launched in 2021 with a similar mission as KAI 11 Consulting; to work, inspire, and empower systematic change by targeting companies that address racial disparities in health, wealth, education, and justice/anti-recidivism.

"At Lockstep, we are committed and passionate about finding solutions to reimagine equity for Black and women-led companies. This collaboration with Kyrie Irving and the KAI 11 team allows us to not only help Fleeting further scale its business but also help countless others who are often overlooked and undervalued to achieve their goals of entrepreneurship and financial independence," said Marcus Glover, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lockstep Ventures.

The launch of KAI 11 Consulting is just the first step in a comprehensive plan for the KAI 11 family of companies to work with minority, woman-owned, and underrepresented businesses on a variety of initiatives. News releases about additional initiatives are scheduled to be announced later this year.

To learn more about KAI Eleven Consulting, LLC and be added to our mailing list, please email [email protected].

For more on Lockstep Ventures, please visit www.lockstepventures.com.

Media Contacts:

KAI 11 Consulting / Kyrie Irving:

Ashley Blackwood

[email protected]

Lockstep Ventures:

Dini von Mueffling Communications

Dini von Mueffling

[email protected]

SOURCE Lockstep Ventures

Related Links

http://www.lockstepventures.com

