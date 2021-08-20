Kyvol launches air purifier with nova patent-pending 3-stage filtration system, able to cope with 0.1 μm particles

The global pandemic alerts many of us to bring an air purifier back home as it could essentially improve our respiration safety. Basically, air purifiers improve the air quality and help people breathe healthier by removing the pollutants, allergies, and circulating the purified air back. For this reason, people suffer from poor air quality, allergies and asthma benefit a lot from them.

More important, a working air purifier could create negative pressure thus become an absorbing system to airborne particles. There are two key factors for these absorption: 1) Effective size. These parameters are various due to filtration system specification while 0.1 um is needed for worldwide pandemic. 2) Filtration capability. These would be achieved by both level of filters and filter type.

The patent-pending 3-stage filtration system of Kyvol Vigoair P5 is particular targeting at 0.1 um size particles at best efficiency.

It effectively removes 99.97% airborne particles, allergens and pollutants, as small as 0.1 μm, avoids secondary pollution, and maintains the purification power after long-time use.

The 3-stage filtration system with patent demountable design

Kyvol innovates the patent 3-stage filtration system, consisting of washable pre-filter with demountable design, H13 true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter.

The very question is, why to wash the pre-filter?

Lots of pollutants, allergens, and hairs stacked up on the pre-filter, reduce or disable the purification effect.

Accumulated harmful substance on the pre-filter will cause secondary pollution and burden the human body.

Repeated replacement of the filter will cause an increase in cost, money wasting and not eco-friendly.

In this case, regular cleaning of the pre-filter effectively protects the central HEPA filter from those harmful substances, thus prolonging the service life of the whole filtration system. Unlike most regular design, the unmount is very inconvenient thus preventing many people to do the vital cleaning. P5 pre-filter adopts demountable design instead of fragile fabrics, easier to detach it off the filter system in seconds and more durable. Furthermore, compared with competing products, the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA filter only needs replacement once a year if cleaned regularly, while others need to be replaced 3-4 times a year.

Ultra-silent feature with lowest noise in the market

Normally an air purifier works 24 hours a day with no stop, noise could be a big problem especially for sleeping. P5 reengineering the mechanical system thus reduces the noise to as low as 21db. A dedicated ultra-silent mode is available for people need comfortable peace and silence.

User-friendly design

Besides ultra-silent function, P5 has an adjustable nightlight. Plus, the light-weighted design and invisible but easy-to hold handle make it portable anywhere.

Price and Availability

With its outstanding values, P5 is very affordably priced at $109.99. It's now available on Amazon and Kyvol official website, and will be available in store soon.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://kyvol.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kyvolglobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kyvol_global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KyvolGlobal

SOURCE Kyvol Official