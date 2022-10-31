Kyvol Opens Official Online Stores on Ozon and Yandex Market in Russia

MOSCOW and ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart home appliance brand, Kyvol has announced the official opening of its online stores on prominent Russian e-commerce platforms Ozon and Yandex Market. From this November, the new stores will help Kyvol gain exposure to a wider audience, boosting the brand's name and serving more customers around the country.

"Our new online stores provide shoppers in Russia with easy access to all of our hottest products in one place," said Eden Chen, VP of Kyvol. "We're pleased to offer this streamlined online shopping experience for more customers."

Since its inception in 2019, Kyvol has established itself as an innovative young brand. It has primarily focused on offline sales with its products currently available in a growing number of the country's largest retail chains, including M.video, DNS, and major shopping malls. In order to serve a wider range of consumers and make the products even more accessible moving forward, the team at Kyvol is broadening its focus to cover both online and offline sales, building Kyvol into a household name.

Kyvol is committed to liberating people from tedious housework and improving everyday quality of life. As a reflection on this commitment, the Kyvol range includes automatic robot vacuum cleaners such as the Cybovac E-series with 2.5-hour long-lasting battery life, app and voice control, and smart gyroptic navigation. Also produced by Kyvol are innovative smart humidifiers, air purifiers, and air fryers, including the Epichef range with a 360° quick heat system, one-touch LED display, and multiple preset cooking programs.

Kyvol advocates a healthy lifestyle and seeks to support consumers in making healthy choices. The company uses innovative technologies to create products that strike a balance between convenience and health, ensuring that the home environment is clean and safe for pets, infants, and grownups alike. Kyvol is driven to serve customers and offers fast delivery, easy payment options, and lifetime customer support for its extensive and growing range of innovative products.

About Kyvol

Launched in 2019, Kyvol manufactures innovative and friendly products including cleaning robots, at-home health tools, and smart devices. The vision that unites the portfolio is designed to support people's busy lives and encourage a healthy lifestyle. At Kyvol, business is driven by technology, but is led by human connections. The love and resonance between Kyvol and its customers inspire a "continuous improvement" philosophy, which powers breakthrough innovations.

