Kyyba Innovations Creates weTrace App to Help Municipalities Track Potential COVID-19 Hot Spots

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyyba Innovations LLC, a Michigan-based technical solutions corporation focused on solving global issues, has announced its weTrace app to help municipalities across the U.S. reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more quickly identifying those at risk and micro hot spots.

The app will track symptoms of users while protecting user privacy. Kyyba Innovations will partner with local health units to assess how best to support high-risk communities as we fight this pandemic.

"The app uses technology to connect people with health systems and vice-versa," said Kyyba Innovations Managing Director Tel Ganesan. "COVID-19 news changes daily and we are all in our own bubble. This app will help us communicate and empower ourselves with safe tools and trusted resources."

Functions of the weTrace app include:

Access to accurate government and hospital-based information about COVID-19

Ability to connect with healthcare professionals via text, phone or video

Location-based heat map in real time, based on user data

Instant mapping to test sites as it becomes available

The app asks users to answer a few simple questions about current health symptoms, then check in daily to update if they're better or have noticed new symptoms. Anyone can take part in the beta test by emailing [email protected]. The app can be tested by both iOS and Android users.

After beta testing, the app will become available for download in both app stores. Data will be consolidated with information from online dashboards and hotlines operated by local health leaders to provide a more complete, real-time picture of COVID-19 hot spots.

Municipalities across the U.S. can inquire about working with the weTrace app by emailing [email protected].

"weTrace can serve the people, healthcare systems and government," said Ganesan. "A primary goal is to provide accessible tools and resources to mitigate fear and anxiety. Eventually, we want to enable every citizen with this app so we can reduce risk and pressure points, boost telehealth, and limit people treading into infection zones."

To learn more, visit www.wetracehealth.com .

About Kyyba Innovations:

Kyyba Innovations offers a bridge between challenges and solutions on a global scale. We experiment, take risks, create, and provide a platform to cross-pollinate ideas and perspectives in diversified industry verticals like mobility, manufacturing, travel, insurance, health and wellness. Visit www.kyybainnovations.com.

SOURCE Kyyba Innovations

Related Links

https://www.kyybainnovations.com

