L-Carnitine: The Work-Out Miracle and How Suraksha Naturals Does it Better

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian company, Suraksha Naturals continues to impress the U.S. health and wellness market with their revolutionary Keto-Veyda line.

Keto-Veyda is a specially designed product line that offers keto-friendly supplements created in the rich tradition of Ayurvedic medicine. Products in the Keto-Veyda line take a holistic approach to health, tending to the wellbeing of the entire body.

In keeping with Keto-Veyda's commitment to providing elevated fitness and workout supplements, Suraksha Naturals has recently premiered their CARNILITE Capsules, which are high in L-Carnitine. Famous throughout the fitness world, L-Carnitine is best known for its ability to aid in the creation of energy within the body.

L-Carnitine is an amino acid that is naturally produced by the human body, but often taking it in supplement form is helpful for people who are either naturally deficient or for people who need the extra boost of energy and brainpower. L-Carnitine works by moving fatty acids from the blood, into the mitochondria where they can be converted into usable energy. But more than just giving athletes an extra energy kick, L-Carnitine is known as a mood elevator, often popular in "brain-hacking." Brain-hacking is just a clever way of describing the science behind supplements and practices that help to increase brain function.

In a 2019 study, scientists found that taking L-Carnitine could help reduce the short-term memory loss that is associated with high levels of stress. When the brain is over-stressed, learning and memory retention take a backseat, but with the addition of L-Carnitine, the brain showed better retention of information in spite of environmental stressors.

Part of the beneficial effects on the brain is due because L-Carnitine has anti-inflammatory qualities. Inflammation can not only harm higher-level brain function but can be a hindrance to maintaining a healthy workout routine since more inflammation in the body makes it more difficult to heal from injury, or recuperate after physical activity.

Suraksha Naturals sells their CARNILITE Capsules in conjunction with an exceptional line of related products, all designed to work together. The company says the goal with their Keto-Veyda line is to fill in the gaps where other supplemental health companies have previously fallen short. Unlike other products that meet the requirements for a keto diet at the cost of nutritional balance, all products produced by Suraksha Naturals are engineered to work in tandem with the body's natural tendency towards balance.

Suraksha Naturals' CARNILITE Capsules will be available for purchase online and in stores in 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Noel Ramune 954-399-2207

233289@email4pr.com

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals