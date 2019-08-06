L Catterton Announces Appointment of Chinta Bhagat as Co-Managing Partner of its Asia funds

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that Chinta Bhagat will join the firm as Co-Managing Partner and Head of L Catterton's Asia funds, effective August 30, 2019. Mr. Bhagat will jointly lead the firm's Asia platform with Co-Managing Partner, Ravi Thakran.

Mr. Bhagat brings more than 25 years of global investment, operations and leadership experience across a range of sectors and functions. He joins from Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, where he is Head of Private Markets for South Asia and concurrently head of the global healthcare portfolio.

Prior to his role at Khazanah, Mr. Bhagat spent 14 years at McKinsey & Company, including six years serving as Managing Partner of the Singapore office. He was a leader in the principal investor, healthcare and operations practices, working extensively with private equity and sovereign wealth funds to develop strategies, execute transactions, manage risk, and implement board governance initiatives. Mr. Bhagat has a degree in Architecture from the University of Mumbai and an M.B.A. in International Business from INSEAD.

Mr. Bhagat will work closely with the management team in Asia to institutionalize the firm's practices, identify compelling investment opportunities, and sharpen its portfolio management capabilities. In bringing Mr. Bhagat on board, L Catterton is also accessing his considerable healthcare experience to execute attractive opportunities in health and wellness across its various fund platforms, a category that the firm has significant experience investing in around the globe.

This is the firm's second Managing Partner hire this year, having announced the appointment of Luigi Feola as Managing Partner and head of its European funds earlier in June, underscoring L Catterton's commitment to enhancing its global leadership team to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead in consumer investing around the world. Mr. Bhagat will join the firm's deep bench of approximately 50 partners worldwide.

"We are pleased to welcome Chinta to L Catterton as we continue to build out our talented team across the globe and commit more resources in Asia, which continues to be a critical area of focus for L Catterton's global strategy," said J. Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "We are confident that Chinta's deep rooted experience and extensive network will augment our growing team's capabilities and build on our reputation as the partner of choice in the world of consumer investing. We greatly admire Ravi and the team for building the Asia fund platform into what it is today, and now together with Chinta's leadership, we are confident that this platform will reach new heights."

"Given Chinta's operating and consulting experience, his addition is emblematic of our firm's long history of focusing on value creation at the operating level," said Scott Dahnke, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "Coupled with his investment acumen, we see him as a key building block as we continue to grow our capabilities in Asia and beyond."

"Having known Chinta for many years, I have the utmost respect for him both personally and professionally, and I am excited to be working with him at L Catterton to build on our momentum and deepen our capabilities across the region," said Ravi Thakran, Co-Managing Partner of L Catterton's Asia funds. "I am pleased to have helped attract him to the Asia team, and I believe his expertise in supporting growing businesses, leadership experience, and investing acumen will be a great asset to L Catterton."

"Joining the global partnership group at L Catterton is an exciting opportunity to reconnect with several McKinsey alumni, and I look forward to working with the talented team in Asia to build on the work they have done so far," said Mr. Bhagat. "The firm has established itself as the pre-eminent global private equity investment partner for companies at the forefront of the rapidly changing consumer landscape. I am excited to contribute broadly to the firm's consumer healthcare capabilities and look forward to partnering with Ravi to make the Asia funds the premier private equity platform in the region."

About L Catterton

With over $15 billion of equity capital across six fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of more than 180 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

