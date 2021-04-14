L Catterton to Acquire West Marine

GREENWICH, Conn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which L Catterton will acquire a controlling interest in West Marine (the "Company"), the nation's leading omni-channel platform in the marine aftermarket, from Monomoy Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing and watersports markets in the U.S. With 237 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching domestic, international, and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts. In partnership with L Catterton, West Marine plans to continue to optimize its industry-leading marine centers, fast track the advancement of its digital content, commerce, and community capabilities, and deliver remarkable value to customers with product expertise and an exceptional and differentiated consumer experience.

Marc Magliacano, a Managing Partner in L Catterton's Flagship Fund, said, "As the established leader, West Marine is incredibly well-positioned in the marine aftermarket, and we are excited to support the Company as it expands its omni-channel offerings and further cements its leadership across the country. West Marine has moved beyond its heritage as a retailer and is a highly trusted marine specialist and resource for boating enthusiasts. By leveraging our firm's experience building enthusiast brands, we will be able to accelerate West Marine's advanced omni-channel capabilities and enhance its consumer engagement, while creating an industry defining digital experience. West Marine will use its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with L Catterton in the next phase of growth for West Marine," said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. "The L Catterton team brings invaluable consumer, brand building, and digital expansion expertise to help us accelerate our growth plans. In partnership, we look forward to enhancing our digital capabilities and elevating our consumer experience to not only provide the broadest product offering in the industry, but also to deliver the most comprehensive and rewarding consumer experience no matter where or how our boaters choose to engage with us. We look forward to our partnership with L Catterton."

"The U.S. marine aftermarket industry is a fundamentally attractive category benefiting from favorable consumer tailwinds including long-term growth in boating for leisure and time spent with family, higher focus on outdoor lifestyle activities including water sports and fishing, and the rise of boat-sharing clubs bringing more people into the category," said Matt Lischick, Partner at L Catterton. "We expect the aftermarket to continue its consistent secular growth based on the growing installed boat base and rising boating participation. West Marine stands out as the leader in the category and we look forward to partnering with Ken and his proven leadership team to further build the Company's authority as the go-to, consumer-centric marine aftermarket player."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in enthusiast consumer brands including Leslie's, Airxcel, Truck Hero, Peloton, Heartland RV, and Pinarello, among others.

The transaction is expected to close in May 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Baird is serving as financial advisor to West Marine. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to L Catterton. Committed debt financing will be provided by Barclays Bank PLC, Golub Capital LLC, and Nomura, and Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel to such lenders.

About West Marine

For more than 50 years, West Marine has been the premier retailer of boating, fishing, sailing and paddling gear. With 237 stores located in 38 states and Puerto Rico and an eCommerce website reaching domestic, international and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as a leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, yachters and other boating enthusiasts. West Marine crew members share the same love for the water as their customers and provide knowledgeable advice on the gear and gadgets they need to be safe and have fun. West Marine allows customers to spend less time worrying about their boat and more time enjoying their boat. To learn more about West Marine, please visit the West Marine website at westmarine.com.

About L Catterton

With over $25 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

