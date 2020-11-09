L-com Debuts New 10 Gig, Cat6a/7 PoE Midspan Injectors

L-com's new POE10GA-series PoE midspans support PoE, PoE+ and PoE++ applications and provide a quick and cost-effective way to supply power and data to IP enabled end devices. Each midspan ships with a power supply, features shielded RJ45 ports and is certified for various IEC, EMC, EN and FCC regulations.

The three new models in this line include the POE10GAF which supports 802.3af applications using 56 volts at 16 watts, the POE10GAT which supports 802.3at applications using 53 volts at 32 watts and the POE10GAT+ which supports 802.3at+ applications at 56 volts at 56 watts. All three units ship with their appropriate power cords.

"Our new PoE injectors offer very high-speed voice, video and data connectivity to IP enabled end devices allowing flexibility in network installations where no power outlets are available. These PoE midspans were designed to work with a wide range of devices including network switches, digital signage, building, lighting, traffic control systems and PTZ IP cameras. Additionally, by offering these new 10 Gig PoE midspans off-the-shelf with no shipping delays, we can meet our customers' urgent needs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new 10 Gigabit, Cat6a/7 PoE Midspan Injectors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com