L-com Debuts New Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a Universal Sub-panels with PoE+ Compliant Jacks
Feb 21, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand, and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series of universal sub-panels that feature PoE+ compliant jacks.
The new USP panels feature either two or four ports (RJ45 jacks) that support 802.3at PoE+ applications. Compared to its predecessor 802.3af, 802.3at power sourcing equipment (PSE) can provide almost twice as much power over a single Ethernet cable.
Options in this new series include shielded and unshielded versions of our 110-style tool-less PoE+ jacks mounted Keystone-style or in our ECF-style mounting flanges. Each panel is constructed from rugged, cold-rolled steel and is designed to fit into L-com's six-bay, UPR35-6B universal master rack panel.
"These new sub-panels with PoE+ support are a perfect addition to our already extensive offering of universal sub-panels. With more of our customers requiring support for PoE+ applications, we can now offer several new sub-panel options to address their connectivity needs," said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager.
L-com's new PoE+ compliant universal sub-panels are in stock and available for immediate shipment.
For more information about this release, please contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.
SOURCE L-com
Share this article