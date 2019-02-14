L-com Debuts New Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a Universal Sub-panels with PoE+ Compliant Jacks

Options in this new series include shielded and unshielded versions of our 110-style tool-less PoE+ jacks mounted Keystone-style or in our ECF-style mounting flanges. Each panel is constructed from rugged, cold-rolled steel and is designed to fit into L-com's six-bay, UPR35-6B universal master rack panel.

"These new sub-panels with PoE+ support are a perfect addition to our already extensive offering of universal sub-panels. With more of our customers requiring support for PoE+ applications, we can now offer several new sub-panel options to address their connectivity needs," said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager.

L-com's new PoE+ compliant universal sub-panels are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

