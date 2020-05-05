L-com Expands Fiber Product offering with new Bulk Fiber Cables and Fiber Optic Connectors

L-com's new bulk fiber cable line consists of single-mode and multimode (OM1, OM2 and OM3) fiber cable that is sold in intervals of one meter. Options include OFNR, OFNP and LSZH cable jackets, simplex, duplex and breakout cable styles as well as tactical military-style cable options. To address a wide breadth of applications and installations, these new fiber cables are available in 1.6mm , 2.0mm , 2.5mm , and 3.0mm cable O.D.s.

Additionally, bend insensitive bulk fiber is now available in 3.0mm cable O.D.s and with a 2.5mm cable O.D. Bend insensitive fiber is a perfect solution for tighter bend radius installations since it offers less attenuation than standard fiber cables when subject to a tight bend radius.

To complement their new bulk fiber cable offering, L-com has added a variety of 900um, 1.6mm, 2.0mm, 2.5mm and 3.0mm multimode and single-mode fiber connectors to address new cable builds and repairs. Fiber connector types include FC connectors, SC connectors, LC connectors as well as Multimode and Single-Mode ST connectors. Also included are Versatile Link plastic optical fiber HFBR connectors.

"Our new line of bulk fiber cable and associated connectors provides a perfect solution for new build-outs, retrofits and cable repair applications that require high quality, high performance fiber solutions. By offering a wide selection of in stock fiber cables and connectors we are able to meet the urgent needs of our customers," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new bulk fiber cable and fiber optic connectors are all in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

