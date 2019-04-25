L-com Expands Outdoor Industrial Ethernet Cable Line with Additional Length Options Available with Same-Day Shipping

These new extended size options are offered for several of L-com's outdoor industrial Ethernet cable types, including Category 6a shielded , Category 6 , Category 6 shielded , Category 5e and Category 5e shielded . They feature a polyethylene (PE) jacket that provides UV and moisture protection outdoors, with some also boasting a CMX UL burn rating. All series are available off the shelf in 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, 25, 50, 75, 100, 125, 150, 175, 200, 225 and 250 feet lengths. Custom lengths are available upon request.

"By offering extended off-the shelf sizes, in addition to custom lengths, all available with same-day shipping, we are able to provide our customers with more readily available, quality options to fulfill all of their outdoor industrial Ethernet cable needs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

These outdoor-rated cables feature 23 AWG or 24 AWG solid conductors that are excellent for PoE and PoE+ applications. All families are designed to support Ethernet cable runs outside and are moisture and UV resistant. They are EIA568 color-coded for compatibility with standard installations. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +75°C and depending on the cable type, some are suitable for direct burial. Shielded versions feature an overall foil shield to protect against EMI/RFI interference.

These outdoor industrial Ethernet cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

For inquiries, L-com can be contacted at +1-978-682-6936.

