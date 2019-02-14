L-com Introduces New RJ45 Termination Block for Field Termination and Repair Applications

Angled brackets provide an easy way to panel mount the block if desired, and holes drilled into the PCB provide a convenient way to anchor the unit and/or tie-wrap wires to the edge of the PCB. The block's compact design takes up minimal space, allowing for multiple connections in a small area.

"Our new RJ45 termination block is a very versatile solution to address many different connectivity applications. It can be used for field repair, prototyping new designs, or it can be used as a standard component in new product designs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new RJ45 termination block is in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

