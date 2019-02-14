L-com Introduces New RJ45 Termination Block for Field Termination and Repair Applications
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new RJ45 termination board.
The RJ45FTJ is a slim, low profile breakout board that features an RJ45 (8x8) jack and screw terminals. The breakout board brings out all eight signal pins and the shield to screw down terminal blocks for easy termination or field wiring. This allows for quick and easy connections for prototypes, field wiring or even permanent installations.
Angled brackets provide an easy way to panel mount the block if desired, and holes drilled into the PCB provide a convenient way to anchor the unit and/or tie-wrap wires to the edge of the PCB. The block's compact design takes up minimal space, allowing for multiple connections in a small area.
"Our new RJ45 termination block is a very versatile solution to address many different connectivity applications. It can be used for field repair, prototyping new designs, or it can be used as a standard component in new product designs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.
L-com's new RJ45 termination block is in stock and available for immediate shipment.
