L-com Introduces New Triple-Speed Ethernet Switches with SFP Ports and 802.3at Support

L-com's Industrial Ethernet Switch (IES) series is comprised of three new models that feature either one or two small form factor pluggable (SFP) ports that support high-speed fiber optic connections as well as 10/100 and 10/100/1000 RJ45 ports. These switches also support PoE+, IEEE 802.3at applications providing both power and data to end devices over a single Ethernet cable. They are also fully backwards compatible with IEEE 802.3af standards.

All models feature, full or half-duplex mode support with auto-detect, auto-MDI/MDI-X ports , easy-to-read status LEDs, an IP40-rated aluminum alloy heat-sink shell and fan-less design which helps to extend mean time between failure (MTBF). Furthermore, these rugged, unmanaged Ethernet switches boast an operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C and can be mounted to a 35mm DIN rail.

"These latest additions to our IES-series product line offer flexibility and versatility by supporting both 1000 Base-FX SPF ports and 10/100 or 10/100/100 TX RJ45 ports to address myriad industrial Ethernet network applications. Also, by adding PoE capability, these switches are able to feed both power and data to end devices where no power outlets are available," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new IES-series Industrial Ethernet switches with SFP ports and 802.3at support are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

