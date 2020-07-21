L-com Introduces New USB 3.0 Right-Angle Type-C Assemblies Ideal for High Speed Data Transfer in Tight Spaces

L-com's newest USB 3.0 assemblies feature an angled, 90°, type-C male connector on one end, and either a straight, type-A male or 90°, right-angle, type-A male plug on the other end. Since USB type-C has no set orientation, these new angled C cables can serve as both left and right or up and down angles. This eliminates the need for separate cables for each version angle as you can simply flip the cable from left to right or up to down. These assemblies are USB 3.0-compliant and feature 30-micro-inch gold-plated contacts that provide a reliable connection with repeated mating cycles. These cable assemblies are constructed with molded back shells for durability and increased strength at cable entry point for solving difficult connection problems in tight spaces. Plus, UL-style 2725 PVC jackets with 26 AWG power conductors deliver excellent power transfer capability.

"These new cable assemblies are perfect for high speed data transfer in tight spaces, while creating neat and organized cable runs. They have durable, molded, angled ends that save space and reduce stress on connector heads, strain reliefs and connecting ports," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new USB 3.0 right-angle type-C cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

