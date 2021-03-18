L-com Launches 3.5 GHz Small Cell Sector Antenna with 15 dBi of Gain

L-com's compact small cell sector antenna is a professional quality antenna designed primarily for 4x4 or 2x2 MIMO point-to-point or point-to-multipoint applications in the 3.5 GHz, Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequency band. This small-cell sector's wider elevation beamwidth provides excellent coverage near the tower and can be mechanically tilted to provide optimal coverage over the target coverage zone.

Additionally, this robust small cell sector antenna offers an aesthetically pleasing form factor and features four ±45 slant-polarization ports with integral N-female connectors all in a single enclosure. The antenna's UV-resistant radome and rugged mounting hardware prove ideal for all-weather operation.

"Our new small cell sector antenna is smaller in size than typical sectors yet offers high gain as well as support for MIMO applications. The advantage of this new antenna is that it can reduce wind loading when replacing larger sectors on the tower," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new 3.5 GHz Small Cell Sector Antenna is in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

