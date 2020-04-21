L-com Launches New .085” and .141” Formable Coax Cables that are In Stock for Same-day Shipping

Formable cable (also known as conformable cable) is a flexible, re-formable alternative to semi-rigid coaxial cable that can be used where flexibility is required. These cables feature a tin-filled copper braid shield and perform like semi-rigid coax but can be hand formed, making it easy for field personnel and engineers to shape the cables to fit just about any physical space.

Four new cable series are now available including .085" O.D. cables without jackets, .085" O.D. cables with jackets, .141" O.D. cables without jackets, and .141" O.D. cables with jackets. The jacketed versions of these formable cables are perfect for use in applications where the cables outer conductor could possibly cause a short inside of an enclosure.

All cables within the four new cable series feature various combinations of male and female BNC, Type-N, SMA and TNC coaxial connectors including right-angle and bulkhead mount options.

"These new formable cables are perfect for a variety of test, R&D and production applications including use in layout and design of pre-bent semi-rigid assemblies. By offering these new assemblies off-the-shelf, we can meet our customer's urgent needs for high performance, formable coax cables," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new formable coax cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

