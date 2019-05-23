L-com Launches New Indoor and Outdoor-Rated Cat6a Lightning and Surge Protectors Supporting 10/100/1000/10000 Applications

The AL-CAT6AHPJW lightning and surge protector provides superior lightning and surge protection with improved frequency response for 10/100/1000/10000 Base-T Ethernet networks. It is designed for outdoor use and utilizes ultra-low capacitance semiconductors which provide superior high frequency response and improved return loss for the four data pairs.

L-com's HGLN-CAT6AJ was designed to address quad-speed indoor surge protection applications and utilizes thyristor diode technology which offers superior power handling capability compared to TVS or Zener diode based designs. Additional features include shielded RJ45 connectors, backward compatibility with Cat6, Cat5e and Cat5 cabling and a rugged aluminum enclosure.

"Our new Cat6a lighting and surge protectors were developed to address both indoor and outdoor network installations where the need for high-speed 10 Gbps Ethernet connectivity is required. These robust surge protectors were designed to protect our customer's valuable communications equipment from power surges and lightning strikes," said Dan Rebeck, Product Manager.

The new AL-CAT6AHPJW and HGLN-CAT6AJ surge and lightning protectors are in-stock and are available to ship immediately.

