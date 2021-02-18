L-com Launches New Omni, Yagi, Panel and Portable Antennas

The four new Omni antennas include the HGV-906U-NM which features 6 dBi of gain and 824-960MHz frequency range coverage. The HGV-4958-06U-NM covers 4.9 to 5.8 GHz and offers 6 dBi of gain. The HGV-2458-03U-NM is designed for operation in the 2.4 GHz and 4.9-5.8 GHz band with 3 dBi of gain. And the HGV-2404U-MMCX supports 2.4 to 2.5 GHz frequencies with 4 dBi of gain as well as a MMCX right angle connector.

The new Yagi antennas consist of the HG914YE-NF-BLK and HG909YE-NF-BLK that support 824 to 960 MHz frequencies with 14 dBi and 9 dBi gain, respectively. Additional features include Type-N female connectors and a black, anodized aluminum boom.

The new HG2458-10DP-BLK dual band, vertically polarized, panel antenna is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications in the 2.4 GHz and 4.9-5.8 GHz band and was designed primarily for use in MIMO point-to-multipoint and point-to-point applications.

Lastly, the HG2403RDR-MMCX portable, rubber duck antenna offers a small 4.7" flexible design, operates in the 2.4-2.5 GHz frequency band and features an MMCX connector.

"Previously, these antennas were requested as custom order items to address several different customers' wireless networking applications. Over time we have seen the demand for these antennas grow which prompted us to make these into standard catalog items with off-the-shelf availability. Installers and network designers will find these new antennas offer flexibility in frequency coverage, form factors and gain options," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Omni, Yagi, Panel and Portable Antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE L-com