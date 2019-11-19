L-com Releases 402SS Spiral Strip Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Operate up to 18 GHz

L-com's new LCCA Series 402SS Cable Assemblies provide an excellent alternative to .141 Semi-Rigid (RG402) style cables. These assemblies offer flexibility without compromising performance and exhibit performance characteristics very similar to semi-rigid coax.

Precision stainless-steel connectors and heavy-duty booting extend the life of these versatile flexible cable assemblies. Additionally, these cables operate up to 18 GHz and include several connector options including male and female SMA and Type-N connectors, Type-N Female bulkhead and male SMA right-angle connector combinations. The 402SS coax cable features a solid center conductor, PTFE dielectric and a silver-plated copper braid outer shield over a silver-plated copper spiral strip inner shield. This multi-layer shield construction provides excellent insertion and shielding performance while providing increased flexibility.

"These new spiral strip coax assemblies offer both flexibility and high frequency support up to 18 GHz which is required by many lab and RF test applications and in automated test equipment (ATE) systems," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new 402SS Series Spiral Strip Coaxial Cable Assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com