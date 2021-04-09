L-com Releases New Fiber Optic MPO Fan-Out Cables, Cassettes, Sub-Panels and Rack-Mount Chassis

As wired and wireless networks continue to grow and the need for increased bandwidth and higher-speeds dominates, fiber infrastructure products are in demand more than ever. To address these burgeoning applications, we have expanded our fiber product offering to include these new fiber infrastructure products.

L-com's new MTP® fan-out cassettes are ideal for connecting multi-fiber MTP® trunk cables and splitting them out to multiple patch cables. These LGX style fan-out cassettes feature LC or SC ports, multimode and single mode options as well as one or two MTP® connectors. The new MPO to LC, LGX fan-out cassettes and high density 19" rack-mount chassis are offered in OM3, OM4 and OS2 options. The LGX cassettes are available with MPO to 12, 24, 48 or 72 LC connector versions and the 1U rack-mount chassis feature a male MPO connector with pins and 48, 72, 96 or 144 multimode LC fiber ports.

Additional product lines include a wide range of fiber sub-panels which are ideal for use in enclosures, rack panels and DIN-rail boxes. As well as MPO to LC fiber fan-out cables that are available with 12 and 24 count fiber options with OM3, OM4 and OS2 versions and include MPO connectors with or without pins.

"These new fiber cables, cassettes and chassis provide technicians and IT managers with the perfect solution for saving space in crowded server rooms and datacenters. By utilizing MPO-style connectors, multiple fibers can be collapsed into a single MPO connection thus reducing cost, space used and complexity in fiber networks," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new fiber infrastructure connectivity products are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

