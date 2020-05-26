L-com Releases New M8 Field Termination Connectors with Quick-Term Design

L-com's new M8 field termination connectors feature a two-piece quick terminate design made for fast, easy and reliable terminations. These connectors are IP67-rated when properly mated with a quick-term style available in male and female 3-position types. They operate in a temperature range of -25°C to +80°C and are recommended for 23 AWG to 20 AWG sol i d conductors and cables with an overall OD of 0.098" (2.5mm) to 0.197" (5.0mm). No special tools are required for termination of these connectors and installation instructions come packaged with each part.

"The new, quick-term design of these M8 field termination connectors makes them an exciting addition to our wide range of off-the-shelf products readily available for our customers," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new quick-term, M8 field termination connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

