L-com Releases New Patch Panels with N-Type Couplers and 0.630" D-Holes
Apr 04, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched two new series of patch panels, one with N-Type couplers and one with 0.630" D-Holes, to address a variety of cable patching applications.
Both panel series include 1U and 2U, 19" rack-mount panels as well as Universal Sub Panels (USP) that can be housed in L-com's UPR35-6B Universal Master Rack Panel.
The new panels with N-Type couplers are available with 1, 2, 3, 4, 16 and 32 ports and the new 0.630" D-Hole panels feature 1,2,3,4,16 and 32 port options. Select 19" panels include a cable management bracket to help organize and secure attached patch cables.
All panels are constructed of rugged .06" cold rolled steel and feature a black powder coat finish which provides durability.
"The addition of these new patch panels to our already extensive panel line will help to address the growing need for N-Type coax connectivity products found in wireless base stations, DAS networks and upcoming 5G deployments. The new D-Hole panels are very versatile since they can house fiber, coax and data type couplers to address a wide range of applications," said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager.
L-com's new N-Type and 0.630" D-Hole patch panels are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.
For more information about this release, please contact:
Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.
SOURCE L-com
