L-com Releases New Patch Panels with N-Type Couplers and 0.630” D-Holes

The new panels with N-Type couplers are available with 1, 2, 3, 4, 16 and 32 ports and the new 0.630" D-Hole panels feature 1,2,3,4,16 and 32 port options. Select 19" panels include a cable management bracket to help organize and secure attached patch cables.

All panels are constructed of rugged .06" cold rolled steel and feature a black powder coat finish which provides durability.

"The addition of these new patch panels to our already extensive panel line will help to address the growing need for N-Type coax connectivity products found in wireless base stations, DAS networks and upcoming 5G deployments. The new D-Hole panels are very versatile since they can house fiber, coax and data type couplers to address a wide range of applications," said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager.

L-com's new N-Type and 0.630" D-Hole patch panels are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

http://www.l-com.com

