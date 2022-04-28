L2 Aviation and FEAM AERO Announce Strategic Alliance

New partnership provides aircraft operators with access to complementary aircraft service and modification capabilities focused on a world-class commitment to excellence.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation, a leading supplier of global avionics services including engineering, parts, certification, installation, maintenance, AOG support and manufacturing announced today the signing of a strategic alliance with FEAM AERO, a leading supplier of aircraft line maintenance services with 42 line service stations world-wide and two independent heavy maintenance hangars in Cincinnati and Miami.

"Partnering with L2 Aviation provides both our domestic and international customers access to an even broader array of highly technical, avionics services," explains Dan Allawat, Chief Strategy Officer at FEAM. "We look forward to working with L2 and leveraging our complimentary capabilities to the benefit of our respective customers."

"The ability to blend our global avionics modification and AOG services with FEAM's exceptional aircraft maintenance network provides our customers with unparalleled support," said Tony Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at L2 Aviation." Additionally, our companies are aligned in our belief that we have to continuously innovate solutions that matter to our employees and customers to make a positive difference in their lives. It is truly an honor to partner with the incredible FEAM team!"

About FEAM AERO

FEAM AERO is the largest leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. FEAM has maintenance bases at 42 locations globally, including two hangar facilities, and employs a growing workforce of over 1,300 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and Engineers. Over the years, FEAM has diversified its MRO portfolio to include Line Maintenance, Technical Training, Global AOG Support, Technical Support Services, and Base Maintenance. Our full line of services ensures our customers meet their mission goals and mitigate AOG ground time. FEAM holds EASA/FAA Maintenance Organization Approvals and approvals from several other domestic and international aviation regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit www.feam.aero.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Consulting Services, Inc., doing business as L2 Aviation (www.l2aviation.com), with locations in Austin, Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio, provides global aircraft modification support services including avionics engineering, system design, repair, certification, kitting and installation for airline, government, military and business aviation customers. L2 Aviation specializes in complex avionics solutions and remote installations focused on reducing down-time and mitigating crew workload. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes BETTER! For more information, please visit www.l2aviation.com.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12915277

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE L2 Aviation