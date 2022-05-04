L37 Ventures launches Everest Financial to provide 360° Entrepreneur, Company and Alternative Asset Solutions

"Everest is an important step in the next generation of alternative investments. Combining years of experience with data and tech, there is an opportunity to closely engage with entrepreneurs and companies across a myriad of needs, both strategic and financial, as well as to provide access to alternative investment products to RIAs and accredited investors through our Basecamp marketplace," says Gregory Park, Head of Advisory.

Kemal Farid, COO and founder of a global software company in oil and gas, says, "We're here for the builders, the trailblazers who never settle and continue to shape the world around us. It's not and will never be easy. It's why we're here to support our partners on their unique journeys, be it on a personal, company, or fund level, giving access to the right financing and guided support at the right time."

Everest Financial

Everest is a financial technology and services company offering 360° solutions to companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and fund managers throughout their life's journey.

For more information about Everest, visit www.L37Everest.com

L37 Ventures

L37 is a new generation, hybrid venture capital and private equity investment firm. The firm works alongside executive and founding teams leveraging frameworks and systems, capital, and talent to engineer opportunities for investors and impact at scale.

For more information about L37, visit www.L37.vc

