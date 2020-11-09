L7 Informatics Automates Lab Operations and Supports Washington University School of Medicine with Workflow for Its Saliva-based COVID-19 Test

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics announced that it has deployed L7|ESP to automate all lab operations starting with COVID-related workflow at the Genome Technology Access Center ([email protected]) in the McDonnell Genome Institute at the Washington University School of Medicine. The COVID-related workflow supports the new saliva test, developed by Washington University researchers, that is used to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

L7|ESP is CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) compliant and enables diagnostic organizations to use a single platform for registering and processing samples, running complex analyses, generating reports, and provides complete end-to-end assay automation. L7|ESP is designed to increase reproducibility and efficiency while decreasing errors and turnaround time.

According to L7 Informatics President and CEO, Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., "L7|ESP will enable the COVID-related workflow at Washington University's McDonnell Genome Institute (MGI) to scale to 10,000 samples per week if need be, and this ability to scale-up could help support the number of tests that can be conducted."

L7 carried out the content implementation at GTAC in four releases. The main tasks performed as part of this project include Sample Accessioning, Saliva Processing, RT/STA, Prepare and Load IFC Plate, Analysis/ Reporting, Inventory App, Protocols/workflows/workflow chain configs, and Locations App.

Richard Head, a professor of genetics and director of the Genome Technology Access Center at the McDonnell Genome Institute, added, "This is a COVID-19 test process that can be used at scale, and it is essential that test results are reproducible and samples can be processed efficiently. We have used L7's ESP technology to help us reach that goal."

