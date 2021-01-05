L7 Informatics deploys ESP Software Platform for COVID-19 Workflow at University of Oregon

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics announced that it has deployed L7|ESP to automate all lab operations starting with implementing a COVID-19 workflow at the University of Oregon (UO). The university offers free COVID-19 testing for all asymptomatic UO employees, students, and Lane County residents through its Monitoring and Assessment Program (MAP). The L7|ESP workflow supports the high throughput Sar-Cov2 testing via the university's CLIA lab sites.

L7|ESP is CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) compliant and can enable diagnostic organizations to use a single platform for registering and processing samples, running complex analyses, report generation, and provides complete end-to-end assay automation. The platform can be deployed in a matter of weeks and was designed to increase reproducibility and efficiency while decreasing errors and turnaround time.

"We needed to outfit our CLIA labs for COVID-19 testing in under six weeks to support our community, and we had to scale our processes to handle thousands of samples per week," commented Greg Shabram Chief Procurement Officer at the University of Oregon. Adding, "L7 implemented a successful solution."

The University of Oregon is leveraging the strength of its research capabilities to run an expansive COVID-19 testing initiative. These research strengths include experts in genomics, data science, prevention science, and other areas. To support these initiatives, L7 carried out a rapid content implementation at UO in six weeks to ensure testing for students at the start of the school year. The project's scope included patient-driven sample accessioning, (ABI 7500) qPCR-based testing workflow, swab-seq based testing workflow, and integration to the Oregon state reporting.

According to L7 Informatics President and CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., L7 responded to UO's request for rapid deployment of the Covid-19 testing process by implementing L7 | ESP in about 60 days. "If the testing protocols are well documented as in the case of COVID testing - L7|ESP can be rapidly implemented to automate the entire process, including instrument integration and clinical report generation."

About L7 Informatics

The L7 mission is to revolutionize the scientific process by streamlining process and data management and thereby accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and food value-chains. L7 Informatics provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for scientific research and development. For more information, visit www.L7informatics.com.

