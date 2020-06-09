L7 Informatics Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Life Sciences Report by Gartner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020 Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Life Sciences report. L7 is one of only five companies recognized in the Cool Vendors in Life Sciences report.

"We are honored by this recognition and excited about the opportunity to be part of realizing the promise of precision medicine across healthcare delivery, therapeutics, diagnostics, research, and agriculture. We believe workflow and data management are essential tools to moving from the current challenges with massive data lakes to the actionable decisions needed for precision medicine," said Vasu Rangadass, CEO of L7 Informatics.

According to the report, "life science companies are increasingly looking to technology-based innovation to drive R&D pipelines, digital capabilities, novel therapies and new commercial engagement models. CIOs should consider these new, disruptive vendors that are poised to help accelerate life science business results."

About L7 Informatics Inc.

L7 Informatics provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for science and health. L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is a scientific information management (SIM) solution that enables life science and healthcare companies to connect people, processes, and systems to accelerate discoveries and drive precision healthcare. For more information, visit wwwL7informatics.com.

