LA 2028 Names Legends Sponsorship Sales Agency For 2028 Olympic And Paralympic Games And Team USA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends today announced its been named the sponsorship sales agency by LA 2028. Legends will work with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties – LA 2028's commercial joint venture with the United States Olympic Committee – to help develop, identify and secure sponsorship opportunities for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Under the multi-year agreement, Legends will work with the joint venture to market and sell the collective LA 2028 and Team USA story. An organization with roots in Los Angeles and a deep understanding of the sports marketing landscape, Legends will help LA 2028 showcase the very best of what the City of Angels and Team USA have to offer.

"The opportunity ahead is unprecedented," said LA 2028 Chairman Casey Wasserman. "Never before in the Olympic movement have we had a known 10-year time horizon to imagine stories and create platforms to engage and connect with people. We are thrilled to partner with Legends to bring to life sponsorship opportunities for LA 2028 and Team USA. Their talent and experience in the Los Angeles market and across the U.S. will be critical to amplifying our commercial success."

Shervin Mirhashemi, President and CEO, Legends, said, "The Olympics is one of the world's preeminent sports events, offering a unique value proposition and an important cultural influence for brands to connect with consumers through the experience of the Games. This is a tremendous opportunity for our business to partner with an iconic property to engage with partners to create a strategic investment in the LA 2028 and Team USA platform."

"LA 2028 is the first Summer Games in the U.S. in a generation," said Kathy Carter LA 2028 Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the joint venture. "We have a unique story to tell of optimism, imagination and creativity that will connect with young people across the country and the team at Legends will help us do that. With zero planned construction projects and an unprecedented ten-year lead-up to the Opening Ceremony, we are focused one hundred percent on creating an unforgettable Games experience for athletes, fans and partners."

"With my father having served on the United States Olympic Foundation Board from 1986-2002, the Olympic movement has always held a deep meaning and importance to my family," said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. "It's a tremendous honor for Legends to assume such an integral role in the success of LA 2028, and we are excited to work with Casey Wasserman's talented team on setting a new standard for the Games and the world-class U.S. Olympic Athletes that comprise it."

Stephen Jones, Executive Vice President, CEO, and Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, said, "This partnership represents a monumental moment in the sports landscape. Casey Wasserman's vision, passion and entrepreneurship has brought the Olympic Games to LA in 2028 and the U.S. to the forefront of the global stage in sports for the foreseeable future."

Central to the agreement, Legends will also provide sponsorship-related consulting services including development and operation of a sales center; analysis and valuation of sponsorship rights; and a comprehensive sales and marketing plan for LA 2028 and Team USA.

Legends is a holistic solution provider for brands in sports, music and entertainment. The Legends 360 approach leverages the company's collective unparalleled experience in Global Planning, Global Sales and Partnerships and Hospitality across professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, international and conventions worldwide. We are the architects of premium sports and entertainment guest experiences. More information available at www.legends.net.

LA 2028 is the privately funded nonprofit organization tasked with planning and delivering the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. LA 2028 will deliver a New Games for a New Era, using Los Angeles's wealth of existing world-class infrastructure to deliver a fiscally responsible, sustainable and spectacular Games. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties is the commercial joint venture between LA 2028's Organizing Committee and the USOC. It was established in 2018 to be the sole entity charged with marketing and selling the combined commercial assets of LA 2028 and Team USA including sponsorship rights to the 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

