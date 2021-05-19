L.A. Author, Catherine Auman, Wins 2020 Nautilus Book Award for Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True

About Catherine Auman:

Catherine Auman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in private practice and the Founder and Director of The Transpersonal Center. Catherine appears frequently on podcasts, radio, and TV, and she is a popular speaker and workshop leader. Her writings have been published online and in journals, magazines, and books in the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at catherineauman.com.

The Nautilus Awards represent Better Books for a Better World.

SOURCE Catherine Auman

Related Links

https://catherineauman.com/

