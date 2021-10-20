LA-Based Jewelers Add Transparency and Honestly to the Engagement Ring Buying Process

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest custom engagement ring service, Sonu Company, hit the market earlier this year changing the way we buy engagement rings. Based in Los Angeles, the brand is founded by South Asian sisters, Payal and Kajal Vitha who are both certified GIA graduates offering comprehensive knowledge of diamonds and colored stones needed to make the right engagement ring choice. Raised as 3rd generation jewelers, the duo found their close friends and family faced a lack of transparency, honesty, and education when it came to the engagement ring buying process, leading the pair to offer their expertise on the process and laying the groundwork for what is now Sonu Company.

With a goal to make sure each client knows what they're getting, and that the ring is about their love story, Sonu Company is set apart by their willingness to educate and explore the different ring and diamond settings. From different stone shapes to different stone sizes, the brand brings in each client to see and feel the stone to ensure they pick the one that feels right for them and their partner.

When it comes to ring design, Sonu Company offers unique elements to bring your vision to life prior to the final product, including:

Ethically Sourced Diamonds

Certified Diamonds

Customizable Diamond Settings

3-Dimensional Designing

One-on-One Experience

"We'd like Sonu to set a new standard for engagement rings and what that means for our clients. We want to remove the clutter and uncertainness that comes with buying an engagement ring and make this process as simple as possible," shares Co-Founder Payal Vitha.

To browse the many customizable options Sonu Company has to offer, visit: SonuCompany.com

ABOUT SONU COMPANY:

Based in Los Angeles, Sonu Company is the one-of-a-kind engagement ring on the rise founded by sister duo and 3rd generation jewelers, Payal and Kajal Vitha. Born out of a lack of transparency, honesty, and education when it came to purchasing engagement rings, Sonu Company works with each client on a 1:1 basis to create their partner's dream wedding ring. Made with ethically sourced and certified diamonds for each custom designed ring, they pride themselves on transparency, quality, affordability, and education from start to finish. For more information visit sonucompany.com or @SonuCompany on social media.

Media Contact:

Amber Sabri

Azhar PR

[email protected]

610-509-8258

SOURCE Sonu Company