La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center Grand Opening

"Our aim is to revitalize and enable you to render the care - and attention - that others require of you," says Jenapher Moguel, the Practice Administrator of La Belle Vie Medspa & Wellness Center. "Simply put, self-care enables you to recharge and be more available to others - presenting the best version of you. We can think of no greater time where this is needed."

Our services range from technology intervening with biology to prompt your body's natural healing response, to vitamin and immunity infusions, to aesthetics (whether preventative or treatment of ailments) as well as COVID antibody testing. Our innovative technological modalities and natural wellness remedies allow you to not just look good, but feel good, be healthy, and allow yourself a better quality of life.

The news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Surviving this quasi apocalypse that is 2020

Partnering with the newest technologies that deliver safe, effective and clinically proven.

Servicing high profile clientèle while having just open our doors

An instagram following which is thriving with momentum

A seasoned and established aesthetic team with years of experience

La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center will be open from 9 am to 4:30 pm seven days a week.

To learn more about La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center, click here www.labelleviemedspa.com and instagram/labelleviemedspa.

ABOUT: La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center was designed with you in mind. From the courtyard entrance, the zen-like atmosphere within the Medical Clinic, the colors, the feel, the care and attention you receive, and the results we deliver. Every decision is made with thought and meaning. Our purpose is to "stop the world and melt with you." We partner with you to achieve your personal goals in health, beauty, and wellness. Your goals become our mission.

Jenapher Moguel, Practice Administrator

La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center

Telephone: 818-392-8500

Email: [email protected]

