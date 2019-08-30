L.A. Business Journal Names Clune Construction #1 Best Place To Work In Los Angeles

Since 1997, Clune has been providing best-in-class construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world, while maintaining its dedication to providing a positive and rewarding workplace for its employees.

"Clune holds to a strong belief that establishing a bond with each employee would, in turn, play a critical role in creating positive client relationships," said Bob Dahlstrom, Executive Managing Director and President of the Western Region. "We put an emphasis on employee growth and achievement, creating an environment that not only gives each employee a sense of pride in their contribution to the success of the company, but also allows them to enjoy the rewards of Clune's success through our Employee Stock Ownership Program."

The Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work rankings survey both employees and employers to get an overview of the attitudes of employees with respect to workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employee survey responses account for 75% of an employer's Best Places to Work ranking.

About Clune Construction

Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune's mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

SOURCE Clune Construction

Related Links

http://www.clunegc.com

