LA Business Journal Ranks Epic Staffing Group on 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies List in 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced that Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a provider of outsourced employment services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, is No. 94 on its annual list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, one of their most read publications each year. The list recognizes companies headquartered in the Los Angeles area that exhibited the highest revenue growth over three years.

As a diversified platform with seven individual business units in the life sciences and healthcare staffing sector, Epic's rank at No. 94 showcases each Epic division's ability to leverage its strengths during a global pandemic. Epic plays a crucial role in the healthcare continuum by fulfilling school district and healthcare facilities' demand for clinical workforce, and supporting biopharmaceutical innovation through staffing solutions for cutting-edge life sciences organizations. Each division under Epic brings unparalleled value into the market for talent, contributing to a three-year revenue increase that also earned it a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

"This recognition goes beyond the numbers," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic. "We've provided innovative staffing solutions to our clients in such a way that the healthcare and life sciences sector has taken notice. Our energy, commitment to people, and high standards for integrity has pushed the whole industry forward, and fulfilled our purpose to make a difference in the world by rising to the challenges presented by the ever-increasing demands in healthcare and life sciences."

Epic was amongst the top 100 companies that were featured in the December 13th edition of the Los Angeles Business Journal. Complete results of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list can be found at labusinessjournal.com.

