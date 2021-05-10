LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the country, today announced a collaboration with the family of the late Leonard Nimoy, the legendary actor of the historic television series, Star Trek™, on a Live Long and Prosper billboard and social media campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and mask use. Nimoy was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2013, and he dedicated the last two years of his life to raising awareness about the progressive lung disease. His family is confident that he would be an outspoken proponent of mask use and vaccination during the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen so many suffer lung damage.

L.A. Care Health Plan and Leonard Nimoy Family Launch the Live Long and Prosper™ Billboard Campaign to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccines and Masking

"The phrase Live Long and Prosper spreads a message that my dad strongly believed in – not only for a long and healthy life, but it also represents peace, tolerance, diversity and unity. This project really is a continuation of his mission on lung health," said Julie Nimoy, the actor's daughter who also runs the Los Angeles-based Remembering Leonard Nimoy with her husband David Knight. "We are so grateful that L.A. Care was eager to work with us, and their team developed a wonderful concept that will capture attention and ensure the message is seen."

The Live Long and Prosper billboard will feature a masked individual and will include a message encouraging people to get vaccinated. Vaccinations and masking are two things that L.A. Care has long been promoting. Collaborating on the Live Long and Prosper campaign, with the generous permission of ViacomCBS, was a perfect way to amplify the message in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

"Dare I say, it was the logical thing to do. We were honored to be approached by the Nimoy family after they saw our billboards showing masked individuals," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. "Leonard Nimoy and the beloved phrase 'Live Long and Prosper' will forever hold a place in our hearts, and we know they can help us get out the word about some very important steps that will help us all protect ourselves and our loved ones."

In addition to the billboard campaign, the Live Long and Prosper message will be used for a social media campaign that will continue at least until the end of the year. Digital posters with the same design will be available for printing.

The only way to get past this health crisis and move to some sense of normal is for all of us to work together on the same mitigation measures we have heard from the beginning – wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask. We are fortunate to also have emergency authorization for use of multiple vaccines. It will take all of those measures for us all to Live Long and Prosper.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves nearly 2.3 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's vulnerable and low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, visit lacare.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Remembering Leonard Nimoy

Established in 2017 by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie Nimoy and David Knight.

Remembering Leonard Nimoy was formed for the purpose of honoring the beloved entertainer's life, legacy and wish to create awareness for lung disease and prevention. Additional information can be found at the official Leonard Nimoy website via the following link: RememberingLeonardFilm.com.

