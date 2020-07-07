La Coleccion by Fiesta Americana partners with The Guestbook on new Cash Back Rewards Program

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Colección by Fiesta Americana is teaming up with The Guestbook with their new "La Colección Cash Back" program to provide its international clientele another reason to book directly on their newly launched website.

Recognizing the importance of guest loyalty now more than ever, "La Colección Cash Back" is designed to reward guests with 5% Cash Back, or 15% Cash Forward towards a future stay at one of La Colección Resorts' 15 unique resorts.

Enrique Calderon, Vice President of Grupo Posadas, was impressed with the immediate impact stating: "We are very excited to introduce this new loyalty program, giving our loyal guest the opportunity to earn cash back or to donate to their favorite charity when booking our resorts in La Colección by Fiesta Americana."

To book directly and enroll in the loyalty program, visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com

About La Colección by Fiesta Americana (Grupo Posadas)

La Colección is comprised of 15 distinctive resorts, located in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, encompassing the brands Live Aqua Resorts, Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts and The Explorean. Showcasing the best of the destination including warm culture and hospitality, guests are privy to unrivalled accommodations, amenities and entertainment that ensure a superior, world-class vacation experience.

The resorts within La Colección include: Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun All Inclusive Adults Only, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende, Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa, Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa, Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas, Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas, The Explorean Cozumel and The Explorean Kohunlich.

Upcoming 2020 & 2021 openings in Punta Cana, Uvero Alto and Los Corales in Dominican Republic, Tulkal Riviera Maya, Playa Mujeres and Valle de Guadalupe BC in Mexico.

For further information, please visit: www.lacoleccionresorts.com

About The Guestbook

The Guestbook is the first and only hotel rewards program that offers instant cash back off the lowest rates. Over 1.3 million guests worldwide have joined The Guestbook Cash Back Rewards Program to enjoy the freedom of three redemption options: 5% Cash Back via PayPal or gift cards, 5% Cash for a Cause, or 15% Cash Forward towards a future stay.

Enrollment in The Guestbook is free and only requires an email address. Simply choose from over 700 distinctive independent & boutique hotels, book directly on the hotel's website, and get rewarded effortlessly starting on the first stay.

To learn more about The Guestbook, please visit https://theguestbook.com/ .

SOURCE The Guestbook

Related Links

https://theguestbook.com/

