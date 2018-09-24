La Compagnie Business-Class Airline and Viasat Will Offer Unlimited High-Speed Wi-Fi to All Passengers Onboard New A321neo Aircraft

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Compagnie, the exclusively business-class boutique airline offering two daily flights between New York and Paris, has partnered with Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT ), a global communications company, to equip La Compagnie's brand-new, all business-class A321neo aircraft with high-speed Wi-Fi capabilities. Deployment of the new in-flight Wi-Fi service is scheduled for April 2019—making unlimited in-flight connectivity available to all 76 passengers onboard.

The boutique airline selected Viasat because its unique satellite design has the ability to meet connectivity demands even in high-density areas, like major airport hubs and congested air corridors—all at unprecedented prices for the passenger.

"We are excited to offer unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi to all the passengers onboard our new aircraft," said Jean Charles Périno, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing for La Compagnie. "Viasat's in-flight connectivity has unmatched speed, quality and affordability so everyone onboard can experience the internet just like they do in their home or office. Business-class democratization is in our DNA. This is a perfect match with Viasat's solution: we will be offering this unlimited Wi-Fi access at a fraction of the cost of competitive solutions, following our low-fare approach. We are proud, as a small airline, to have the best in the market to offer to our passengers."

Thanks to this partnership, all passengers will be able to go beyond curated entertainment with amplified internet access throughout their in-flight experience, which rivals connectivity standards on the ground.

"La Compagnie is reinventing the business-class experience, giving passengers uncompromised service quality and high-end perks, which include having Viasat's best-in-class Wi-Fi service on board," said Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Given La Compagnie's primary flight routes over the Atlantic, they will use our latest satellite system, ViaSat-2, giving passengers an optimal connectivity experience—with industry-best speeds, performance and reliability—gate-to-gate."

La Compagnie's exclusively business-class A321neo aircraft are scheduled to operate between New York and Paris from April 2019. They will also be equipped with 76 full flat seats for an even more comfortable business-class experience.

About La Compagnie

Launched in July 2014, La Compagnie is an exclusively business-class airline operating regularly scheduled transatlantic flights between New York (Newark International Airport) and Paris (Paris Orly Airport). Offering competitively low business-class fares, La Compagnie is outfitted with 74 lie-flat seats and provides thoughtful amenities including personal Tablets, Caudalie cosmetic kits and a unique dining experience offering fresh menu items by renowned New York and Paris based chefs. From April 2019, La Compagnie will operate 2 brand new A321neo equipped with 76 full flat seats and free unlimited high speed connectivity. For reservations, visit LaCompagnie.com, call the airline's call center at 800-218-8187 or contact your travel advisor.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the timing of connecting La Compagnie aircraft to the Viasat service, the service packages and pricing offered by La Compagnie, the capabilities of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment and the satellites used to provide the service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems; product defects; and manufacturing issues or delays. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2018 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc. The Viasat logo is a trademark of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

