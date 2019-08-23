La Costa Glen, Once Again, Honored as a Great Place to Work

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, La Costa Glen has received certification by the global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®.

The Carlsbad-based retirement community was recognized after a thorough analysis of confidential employee surveys. The largely positive feedback included high ratings for diversity and work-life balance; a healthy family-like dynamic; a collaborative, team-oriented workplace; and management that supports employees and encourages them to develop their careers. Employees were also inspired by the company's active engagement in the surrounding communities, aimed at fostering workplace inclusion and diversity.

"It's truly an honor to be certified as a Great Place to Work two years in a row, and what makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it's based entirely on feedback from our team members," says Keith Kasin, Executive Director at La Costa Glen.

Best known for producing their annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for Fortune magazine, Great Place to Work® specializes in helping organizations of all sizes identify the strengths and areas of opportunity of their employee culture.

Confidential surveys are completed by employees in all departments and job functions, and at all levels of experience. The surveys contain over 60 questions, including leadership effectiveness, respect, employee pride in the community, and fairness. Answers are compiled and quantified, then compared to established benchmarks for employee satisfaction. Only those companies that meet or exceed the benchmarks are awarded a Great Place to Work certification.

"Inspiring talented people to join, stay and grow with us by creating an engaging 'Great Place to Work' is key to our success," says Christine Buckley, Director of Human Resources at La Costa Glen.

The core values and qualities that helped recertify La Costa Glen as a Great Place to Work are also those embraced by their very own STAR program. Developed to identify and reward team members who provide exceptional service, STAR stands for Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing.

La Costa Glen, an award-winning California retirement community, has been making a difference in residents' and employees' lives since 1991.

For more information, please visit our website: www.lacostaglen.com

For more information:

Zayrha Arambula

NDM Communications

(949) 851-7558

zayrha@ndmcomm.com

SOURCE La Costa Glen

Related Links

http://www.lacostaglen.com

