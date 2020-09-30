La Fête du Rosé To Donate A Total Of $50,000* To Color Of Change & The Roots Fund

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent events and a mission to create change and opportunity for people of color, in June 2020, Donae Burston, Founder & CEO of La Fête du Rosé, pledged that the company would donate $2 of every bottle sold via LaFeteRose.com through August 2020 to organizations that fight every day for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color in the wine & spirits industry. The foundations that the company will be donating to are: Color Of Change and The Roots Fund .

"The overwhelming support over the last few months has been nothing short of incredible," said Donae Burston. "It's with an extraordinary amount of pride to announce that we will be donating $25,000 (from sales) between Color of Change and The Roots."

Additionally, Miami-based philanthropist Wayne Boich has agreed to generously match La Fête's donation of $2 per bottle sold. This donation brings the total to $50,000 for the two charities.

"Having the ability to partner with a philanthropist who understands the company's mission in effecting change for people of color is significant and allows us to double the impact made through this donation and bring the total monetary donation to $50,000," said Burston. "We would like to thank Mr. Boich for his support."

After 15 years in the Wine & Spirits industry (LVMH brands, Armand de Brignac), Donae decided to create La Fête du Rosé because there "wasn't a rosé brand that spoke to "US." When you thought about rosé, you didn't think of brown or black people drinking it, or, at the time, see brands promoting people of color or men drinking their wine, despite the immense spending power we bring to the market." Finding that most rosé brands on the market only catered to a very specific general market consumer, Donae recognized the gaping void in the wine industry. In 2019, he took a leap of faith and debuted La Fête du Rosé, the first entirely black-owned rosé out of St. Tropez, France, and a rosé wine brand that would speak to both minorities and people from all walks of life. The name translates to "The Rosé Party," regardless of culture or background, EVERYONE is invited.

Color Of Change is a non-profit that advocates and designs campaigns to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back and champion solutions that move all forward. Founded by Tahiirah Habibi, Carlton McCoy Jr., and Ikimi Dubose, The Roots Fund is a non-profit focused on securing the pathway for the Black & Indigenous community in wine.

*Represents the total amount being donated. The allocation between the beneficiaries remains private.

