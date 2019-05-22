LA Fitness Celebrates Major Renovations Made To Its Arizona Clubs With A Statewide Event On Saturday, June 1

"Arizona is a health-conscious community, and at LA Fitness we make it easy and enjoyable for our members to achieve their fitness goals," said Dion Gentile, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LA Fitness. "This renovation brings our Arizona clubs to the next level with an energizing environment and amenities that reflect our members' active and busy lifestyles."

LA Fitness' refurbishment ranges from new cardio and strength equipment, basketball courts, cycling studios, saunas, steam rooms and lockers to specialized flooring, refreshed pools and studios, updated reception and personal training areas, and modernized Kids Klubs.

A highlight of the renovations is the introduction of HIIT by LAF to select clubs in Arizona. HIIT by LAF is a high-intensity interval training workout that combines a variety of functional exercises, core training, cardio interval training, and strength training in each high-energy workout. HIIT by LAF studios in Arizona are currently located in North Phoenix, Gilbert and Surprise, Ariz. with other future studios in the works.



To celebrate the completion of renovations in Arizona, a grand reopening celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at all LA Fitness locations in metropolitan Phoenix and southern Arizona. Throughout the daylong celebration, staff will be on hand to provide tours of the remodeled facilities. Guests will also have an opportunity to take advantage of complimentary fitness classes such as Zumba, indoor cycling, yoga and more.

LA Fitness will be encouraging guests to take the next step toward better health with giveaways of fitness items like sport water bottles, towels, lanyards, and more. Attendees can also enter to win a one-year LA Fitness membership. A total of 44 year-long memberships – one at each Arizona club – will be given away. Individuals must be present at the drawing – which takes place between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 – to win.

Those interested in exploring an LA Fitness membership will also receive a complimentary workout pass that allows them to come back on their own with a friend to test out their neighborhood club.

"The first day of summer is just around the corner, so it's the perfect time to recommit to your fitness goals," said Gentile. "With temperatures in the triple digits in Arizona, there's no better time to check out our newly-remodeled facilities."

About LA Fitness

Founded in 1984, LA Fitness is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., operating nearly 700 locations in 26 states and Canada. Its mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about LA Fitness, visit lafitness.com or download the mobile app – search on iTunes or Google Play for LA Fitness. To find a club nearest you, call (800) LA FITNESS.

SOURCE LA Fitness

Related Links

http://www.lafitness.com

