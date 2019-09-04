La Grange Gallery boosts American Craft Week for Cultural, Economic Impact

"I think it's important to raise awareness of the value of crafting, not only as a link to treasured past practices but also as a vehicle for expressing a local community's unique identity in a way that attracts visitors and boosts business," Johnson says.

"There is a trend in the United States towards handmade manufacturing to replace the mass-produced items that we have come to be used to," she says. "This trend recognizes that the person making the piece is embracing their human potential and making something creative that has a bit of their personal spark."

"For the customer purchasing these items, they are getting something that is not found in every mall, will not be exactly like any other piece, is made of quality materials picked out by the artist, and is helping that artist directly to support themselves and their families," says Johnson.

Johnson will post videos on Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest of some Art Connections artists in their studios and will host demonstrations and Facebook Live events during the week. The artists include Cynthia Bloom of Austin, who designs jewelry with European crystals and Czech glass buttons; acrylic painter Holly Hunter Berry of Houston; and Jean Blaise Oliver of New Ulm, whose pencil drawings replicate local Texas subjects and scenes.

The 2,200-square-foot gallery (artconnectionsgallery.com) in a historic building houses some 4,000 items by over 170 artists and artisans from around the world. It launched online sales in June.

