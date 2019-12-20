La Granja West Palm Beach Has Recently Moved to 2600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurant has just opened at 2600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409, due to the high demand for delicious Peruvian food in the community. It was previously at 4282 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, but has moved east to 2600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409. Much hard work was put into the re-opening of the restaurant to meet West Palm Beach's demand for delicious Latin American fare, and La Granja West Palm Beach welcomes all residents to come by and enjoy.

Come by for lunch at La Granja West Palm Beach. Patrons love the Quarter Lunch which is a 1/4 chicken with rice and beans. The Lunch Special starts at just $5.25.



At La Granja West Palm Beach, delectable platters are served with sides that are a step above the rest. Family platters are available to make dinner quick and hearty and at an affordable price.

Customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options. Each platter comes with a sizable portion of meat and two or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles and fried plantains are most popular.

History of La Granja: La Granja opened its first South Florida location in Margate in 1993. Serving Peruvian cuisine praised by locals, La Granja has become a favorite place in West Palm Beach for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. Regular customers note their love affair with the 1/4 chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine at La Granja have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork, with two sides of their preference.

La Granja West Palm Beach serves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors. Inquire about their new, mouthwatering La Granja Bowls, where one can choose between chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or vegetables. Inquire about the Arroz con Mariscos (Seafood and Fried Rice) which is simply delicious.

La Granja is proud to serve West Palm Beach with affordable comida that's both appetizing and worth the money.

Providing patrons with scrumptious Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years.

For a Peruvian meal to remember, go to La Granja West Palm Beach.

Visit La Granja West Palm Beach at 2600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409.

For information, call (561) 425-5145.

