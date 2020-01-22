LA LA LEAF Wins Best Lip Care Award at IBE's 2019 Best in Show Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LA LA LEAF, the revolutionary new CBD skincare company with 100% all-natural ingredients, has just been awarded the 2019 Best in Show- 'Best Lip Care' award by Indie Beauty Expo today for La La Lips. IBE will be presenting LA LA LEAF with the award next week at IBE - Los Angeles. LA LA LEAF was also nominated in the category 'Best Product for Athletes' for its CBD infused Sports Gel, Tru Athlete.

Best in Show Award IBE - "Best Lip Care"

La La Lips won the 'Best Lip Care' award for its powerful CBD formulation that helps the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) to stimulate cells and produce moisture naturally. While some lip balms require constant reapplication to treat dry, cracked lips, La La Lips provides instant, soothing relief, so you need to use it less over time. La La Lips was recognized over eight other best-in-class nominees and two finalists to win the honor, reviewed by a comprehensive 20-strong judging panel of industry experts. Altogether, 350 products were nominated across 40 categories for IBE's 2019 Best in Show awards. The nomination committee selects the most innovative and exciting products from companies that exhibit at IBE's five 2019 shows in Berlin, New York, London, Los Angeles and Dallas, showing the award's global footprint.

Michael Faiella, CEO & Founder of LA LA LEAF, said; "We're thrilled to win IBE's 2019 Best in Show awards for La La Lips in the best lip care category. We went up against some incredible brands, and this award is proof that our hard work in developing the best-quality, CBD-infused products is gaining recognition from consumers and industry experts."

Since launching in August 2019, LA LA LEAF has been recognized for its quality and avant-garde aesthetic, winning various awards and nominations in the industry, including the 'Market Impact' packaging by NJPEC in December 2019. LA LA LEAF's skincare range packaging was honored alongside beauty greats such as Ulta, Beauty Blender, M.A.C, and L'Oreal; thanks to its modern, graffiti-inspired, unisex design concept across the skincare range and functional benefits, such as an airless pump tube to ensure products are protected from the environment and consumers get every last drop out of the products.

LA LA LEAF products can be bought online at lalaleaf.com.

About LA LA LEAF:

LA LA LEAF is an NYC-based premium CBD skincare company with a 100% all-natural product range featuring market-leading CBD infusions for maximum effect. LA LA LEAF's products are proudly 100% vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, and THC-free (measured to 100 parts per million).

