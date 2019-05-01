La Madeleine Debuts Modern French Flavors On Spring/Summer Menu

DALLAS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café introduces five new crave-worthy French recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner that guests can feel good about eating.

Highlighting the new menu is the Spicy Moroccan Salmon inspired by flavors and fresh produce enjoyed in the South of France where many recipes are influenced by the warm spices of northern Africa. Guests will enjoy this Moroccan spiced roasted salmon fillet served over massaged kale, quinoa and a medley of Mediterranean vegetables. Additional Spring/Summer recipes include:

Mediterranean Kale & Quinoa Salad: With fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta mixed in garlic house-dressing.

With fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta mixed in garlic house-dressing. Roast Beef & Provolone Tartine: Premium roast beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone and mayonnaise baked open-faced on ciabatta.

Premium roast beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone and mayonnaise baked open-faced on ciabatta. Provençal Vegetable Soup : Seasonal vegan soup made with roasted vegetable broth, basil pistou and a variety of hearty root vegetables.

: Seasonal vegan soup made with roasted vegetable broth, basil pistou and a variety of hearty root vegetables. Croque Madame: la Madeleine's famous Croque Monsieur with smoked ham, Swiss and garlic cream sauce baked on seven grain, topped with a fried egg. Served with a simple wild field and balsamic on the side. Available daily before 11 am .

"We're proud to introduce new bold and colorful recipes that our guests, their families and friends will love," said Jacqueline O'Reilly, la Madeleine VP of Marketing. "With French culinary traditions as our creative springboard and guests ready to explore something new, it's exciting to see where our seasonal menu innovation can take us."

In the bakery, la Madeleine is offering a collection of crave-able citrus pâtisseries including a new Blueberry Lemon Scone, Key Lime Cheesecake and a returning favorite the Lemon White Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

For petite la Madeleine fans and guests, two new Kids Fit recipes have been added to the menu in partnership with Medical City Children's Hospital, kids teaching kids program. The Apple Cinnamon Crêpe and Ooh La La Chicken recipes were created by Texas ProStart High School Culinary Students who followed very strict dietary guidelines approved by Medical City Children's hospital dietitians.

The Spring/Summer seasonal menu is available now through early fall. Complete menu and nutritional information is available at www.lamadeleine.com.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, la Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Related Links

http://www.lamadeleine.com

