La Madeleine Season Has Arrived

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a charmed escape during the holidays. Away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, la Madeleine is a retreat for those who want to take time to connect with friends and family who mean the most.

With the season and guest feedback in mind, the la Madeleine holiday menu pairs annual favorites with fresh new recipes.

New Cranberry & Pecan Quinoa Salad: Massaged kale, quinoa, pecans, cranberries and feta mixed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with la Madeleine's signature balsamic-marinated chicken, tres magnifique .

Massaged kale, quinoa, pecans, cranberries and feta mixed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with la Madeleine's signature balsamic-marinated chicken, . Turkey Cranberry Melt: Cranberry orange ciabatta roll, the melty combination of smoked turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, provolone and mayonnaise has holiday in every bite.

Cranberry orange ciabatta roll, the melty combination of smoked turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, provolone and mayonnaise has holiday in every bite. Holiday Café Sampler: The Café Sampler lets guests pair a French classic (quiche or savory stuffed puff pastry) with a cup of soup and petite salad. For the holidays, la Madeleine brought back the Turkey & Cranberry Friand, a savory stuffed puff pastry, served with a side of Gruyère cheese sauce for dipping.

The magic of la Madeleine comes to life in the bakery. Sugar, spice and everything nice, an array of holiday pastries are on display, including Chocolate Pot de Crème Parfaits, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Tart, Christmas Tree Linzer Cookies, Poinsettia and Christmas Tree Iced Cookies, Gingerbread Crème Brûlée Mini Tarts. And last, but most certainly not least, the traditional Yule Log Cake, Bûche de Noël, returns after Thanksgiving. Guests are welcome to order and pick up their Bûche de Noël fully decorated, or with the decorate-at-home kit. A perfect activity for kids during the holidays, the decorate-at-home Bûche de Noël makes this Christmas centerpiece that much more spectacular.

"At la Madeleine, we take joy in knowing that we're not only serving food, but a unique experience all year around. This comes to life especially during the holidays as our bakeries are a popular gathering place," said John Cahill, la Madeleine's President and COO. "The French holiday charm and signature la Madeleine recipes create an experience our guests want to share."

La Madeleine believes that the holiday season is a time to connect and gather, but often times there isn't enough time. The catered and take home Holiday Feasts are designed to give guests just that – quality time. Complete with oven-roasted turkey breast, cranberry apple cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans almondine, creamy wild mushroom sauce, cranberry sauce and sourdough breadsticks, the Holiday Feast is a crowd-pleasing, savory meal taking the stress out of entertaining. Guests can pre-order the Holiday Feast by visiting lamadeleine.com/feast.*

The holiday menu is available from November 1st through early January. Complete menu information is available at www.lamadeleine.com.

*Select markets, while supplies last.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café was founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France. Patrick's dream was to bring the traditions and recipes of his childhood in the French countryside to America. la Madeleine offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where guests enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu features entrées, sandwiches, salads and soups, as well as freshly baked breads, croissants, handmade pâtisseries and more. La Madeleine was recognized in the 2017 Sandelman Quick-Track awards of excellence and was ranked #1 overall rating amongst sandwich chains, #4 overall rating of all chains, #2 in cleanliness of restaurants, #2 in attractive and inviting restaurants. La Madeleine was also ranked #29 out of the top 100 Fast Casual Top Movers and Shakers of 2018.

La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Rennes, France-based Group Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Related Links

https://lamadeleine.com

