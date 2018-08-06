LA Media and Influencers Invited to "All Products" Media-Only Product Preview, October 3, 2018 At Rock Sugar in the Billion Dollar-Renovated Century City Mall, 11-2 P.M.

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, 2018, Consumer Product Events will preview new products for Los Angeles-based press and influencers at Rock Sugar in the newly renovated Century City Mall (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067), from 11-2 pm.

Products include:

Barbie for real women, tech, pet and home fashions

Adventures of Camellia N – from the mind of Harvard MBA and Pepperdine University professor Debbie Wideroe, the third of an award-winning series of children's books, each of which explore the ecosystems and animals of the mysterious natural habitat areas of the world.

Alexx, Inc. – Digging in your purse is a thing of the past! Be fashionable and safer with Finders Key Purse®

Backstrap –during her own quest to reduce and relieve personal symptoms caused by multiple sclerosis, herniated disc and other injuries, orthopedist Tracy Halmos invented this patent-pending strap design allows users to target hard to reach areas.

Barbie x Unique Vintage – one of the largest makers of vintage-inspired apparel, their fall collection involves a line that re-creates iconic Barbie fashions from the 50s and 60s.

BioOrb – a reimagined in-home fish tank with individualized mini and self-contained biospheres.

BLA Fit Appliance Inc. – in a world of lip injections and fillers, Dr. Maryam Bakhtiyari has found a way to exercise the face and plump up the lips to eradicate the need for them

CIREM – an American pharmacist-made ultra-premium skincare line that features all the uber-luxury ingredients from diamond dust to caviar, Vitamin C and retinol to Hyaluric Acid but makes them truly bio available (and affordable) for the first time.

Daysy Fertility – this simple device signifies a woman's ideal body temperature for ovulation, helping her to safely know when she is fertile (and when she is not).

Doog USA – the line of adventure-forward carrying mechanisms, collars, leashes, paw protectors and feeding systems will show what's the hautest in Dogue.

HavFiness – is an FDA-approved bladder leakage wonderment for women who play hard but feel hindered by bulky pads.

HyperX – A household name in the gaming community, HyperX sponsors over 550 e-sport gamers worldwide and sport influencers including Gordon Hayward (Celtics), Joel Embiid (76ers), and DeAaron Fox (Kings).

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. – from sleek micro-USB sticks to multi-functional mobile chargers and transformers, Kingston is one of the nation's largest makers of digital storage innovations.

Nutrient Body Sculpt – "Hollywood's go-to secret for that slimmer silhouette," Nutrient Body Sculpt is a nutraceutical-enriched body wrap soaked in transformative functional formulas that address issue from hydration to anti-aging.

Snack It Forward – from the company who brought healthy fruit snacks to the mainstream at Walmart, SnackItForward has now has transformed one of the junkiest of cheesy crunchy junk foods into a healthy grab bag infused with pea protein – Peatos, a new twist on a classic American.

Trucup Coffee – For the millions of Americans who suffer from acid indigestion, coffee had been ruled out until acid-free Trucup poured onto the scene.

