La Mega Media Partners with Luis Orozco, Hispanic Media Broadcaster

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Mega Media, Inc. announced its new partnership with Mr. Luis Orozco, former General Manager of Media Columbus dba Telemundo Columbus, that will help bring La Mega Media, Inc in a position to increase its market share and further consolidate its dominance of the Hispanic market in Ohio.

With over 20 years of sales, broadcasting and production experience in radio and television, Mr. Orozco has held various positions in Telemundo Columbus and Azteca Columbus ranging from General Manager to reporting as news anchor. "After many years in the media industry, it is my great pleasure to partner with La Mega Media to help drive the next level of growth for the company," comments Luis Orozco. Orozco's new role will provide consulting services to businesses that want to reach and connect with the Hispanic communities throughout Ohio.

About:

La Mega Media, Inc., is the largest Hispanic media platform in the state of Ohio. It operates three (3) radio stations in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati and publishes four (4) printed publications, spanning the state of Ohio, as well as Pittsburgh and Northern Kentucky readers. La Mega Media provides music, news, information, entertainment and education for the Hispanic market and through its advising and consulting services, provides a bridge for clients to connect with the ever-expanding Spanish-speaking population.

Contact Information:

Estela Salaman, Director of Marketing & Communications

P (614) 867-9800

C (614) 900-0659

esalaman@lamegamedia.com

www.lamegamedia.com

SOURCE La Mega Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lamegamedia.com

