LA Photo Party Talks 7 Photo Booth Trends for 2019 Weddings

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green screen animation and special effects are just the beginning of the amazing options that photo booth pioneers at LA Photo Party offer for your wedding. Easily customizable to the theme and setting of your venue, these seven photo booth trends combine technology and creativity to produce a unique media experience fit for any wedding.

Projection Videos: Gaining popularity after being used on this year's Met Gala Runway, projectors in photo booths are turning pictures into art installations with motion graphics. Light projection makes objects appear to be morphing and changing positions around while you find that perfect angle. Boomerang GIFs: The combined series of still images turn a combination of photos into an animated looping video. Inspired by Instagram's Boomerang feature, you can instantly share your GIF through social media. Glamour Filter: They developed unique filters that produce a vintage, distinguished look that flatters everyone. The outcome is high end, classic photos that will have you and your guests looking better than ever before. Animated Overlay: A splash of animated text and backgrounds goes far beyond stationary overlays. This dynamic feature is fully customizable to fit all wedding themes. Green Screen Props: Though you don't see too many green screens at weddings, green screen props are a great way to splash vibrant patterns, images, and color palettes into your photo booth without taking up too much space. Spot Color: This is another way to color coordinate your booth to match with your wedding palette. You can isolate as many colors as you want to unify your photo booth experience for all guests. Pan/Zoom/Tilt: Turn your photo booth into an instant music video experience that records your video and cuts it together for a heightened experience.

"We strive every day to push the boundaries of event activations and experiential photography," said Brian Miller, Owner of LA Photo Party. "From underwater photo booths to the world's first virtual reality photo booth, we do our best to provide your guests the most unique wedding photography experience possible."

Here are some samples to see which photo booth wedding trends are best fit for your theme, audience and overall photography needs.

Wedding vendors and brides alike can use their photo booth software and party services to add special effects or even a simple splash of color to any event. Call or visit our website to see what experienced photo booth specialists can do to digitally enhance your experience.

LA Photo party is an award-winning photo booth company based out of Los Angeles, New York City, and London. Since 2007, they have been concentrating on event photography, manufacturing photo booths, and the design and sales of photo booth software. They are winners of the 2016 and 2017 "Photo Booth of the Year" award as well as "Best Photo Booth" in 2018 for their Venture Photo Booth.

SOURCE LA Photo Party